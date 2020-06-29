All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

3086 Clay Ave.. #B

3086 Clay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3086 Clay Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
dog park
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
2 Bedroom House. Remodeled & 5 Car Parking - Remodeled and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath house with 5 car off street parking.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You can apply online.

Hablamos Espanol

This home is ready for occupancy.

- Large fenced yard and dog run
- New flooring laminated wood
- No carpet
- New windows
- New window coverings
- New quartz counter tops
- Newer stove and fridge
- Independent heat fan in each room
- New cabinets
- New closet doors
- Water included in rent
- Gas and electric is under new tenant meter (not included)

Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:
Shopping: Harbor Point Shopping Center, DD's Discounts, Handy Market,
Lucy's Bakery, Grace Market, Family Dollar

Restaurants include: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, El Salvadoreno,
Rincon Azteca Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, Ayberto's Mexican Food

Schools close by include: Rodriguez & Kimbrough Elementary, Memorial Preparatory,
Our Lady's School, San Diego Cooperative Charter School, Monarch School,

This house is a beauty and priced to rent fast.

Rental Qualifications:

-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Tenant pays for SDGE, cable, internet. Water included.
-No pets

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Thanks for considering us.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3086 Clay Ave.. #B have any available units?
3086 Clay Ave.. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3086 Clay Ave.. #B have?
Some of 3086 Clay Ave.. #B's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3086 Clay Ave.. #B currently offering any rent specials?
3086 Clay Ave.. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3086 Clay Ave.. #B pet-friendly?
No, 3086 Clay Ave.. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3086 Clay Ave.. #B offer parking?
Yes, 3086 Clay Ave.. #B offers parking.
Does 3086 Clay Ave.. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3086 Clay Ave.. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3086 Clay Ave.. #B have a pool?
No, 3086 Clay Ave.. #B does not have a pool.
Does 3086 Clay Ave.. #B have accessible units?
No, 3086 Clay Ave.. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3086 Clay Ave.. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3086 Clay Ave.. #B does not have units with dishwashers.

