3086 Clay Ave.. #B

2 Bedroom House. Remodeled & 5 Car Parking - Remodeled and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath house with 5 car off street parking.



Hablamos Espanol



This home is ready for occupancy.



- Large fenced yard and dog run

- New flooring laminated wood

- No carpet

- New windows

- New window coverings

- New quartz counter tops

- Newer stove and fridge

- Independent heat fan in each room

- New cabinets

- New closet doors

- Water included in rent

- Gas and electric is under new tenant meter (not included)



Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:

Shopping: Harbor Point Shopping Center, DD's Discounts, Handy Market,

Lucy's Bakery, Grace Market, Family Dollar



Restaurants include: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, El Salvadoreno,

Rincon Azteca Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, Ayberto's Mexican Food



Schools close by include: Rodriguez & Kimbrough Elementary, Memorial Preparatory,

Our Lady's School, San Diego Cooperative Charter School, Monarch School,



This house is a beauty and priced to rent fast.



Rental Qualifications:



-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Tenant pays for SDGE, cable, internet. Water included.

-No pets



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



Thanks for considering us.



No Pets Allowed



