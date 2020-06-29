3086 Clay Ave.. #B

Amenities
2 Bedroom House. Remodeled & 5 Car Parking - Remodeled and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath house with 5 car off street parking.
Hablamos Espanol
This home is ready for occupancy.
- Large fenced yard and dog run
- New flooring laminated wood
- No carpet
- New windows
- New window coverings
- New quartz counter tops
- Newer stove and fridge
- Independent heat fan in each room
- New cabinets
- New closet doors
- Water included in rent
- Gas and electric is under new tenant meter (not included)
Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:
Shopping: Harbor Point Shopping Center, DD's Discounts, Handy Market,
Lucy's Bakery, Grace Market, Family Dollar
Restaurants include: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, El Salvadoreno,
Rincon Azteca Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, Ayberto's Mexican Food
Schools close by include: Rodriguez & Kimbrough Elementary, Memorial Preparatory,
Our Lady's School, San Diego Cooperative Charter School, Monarch School,
This house is a beauty and priced to rent fast.
Rental Qualifications:
-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Tenant pays for SDGE, cable, internet. Water included.
-No pets
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
No Pets Allowed
