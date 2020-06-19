Amenities
3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge Available 10/07/19 Oct 7th-3 Bed home & Family Room in Convenient Serra Mesa/Mission Valley w Central AC - Very Cute corner lot, classic 50's style 3 bedroom home with new dual paned windows & doors. Very clean & move in ready. Fenced back yard with covered patio and fruit trees. Close to Mission Valley, Mesa College,Rady Childrens Hospital,Sharp Memorial Hospital, Qualcomm Stadium, shopping, Hwy 805, restaurants. Pets OK less than 30 lbs & $500 extra deposit & $50 mo extra rent.
One year lease minimum
Apply on-line JKP-propertymanagement.com
$35 application fee per adult for credit report & criminal background check.
Please no Sect 8.
Must provide proof of income/employment
Must provide proof of Renters Insurance
Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer
Gardener is negotiable
(RLNE2250822)