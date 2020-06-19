Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge Available 10/07/19 Oct 7th-3 Bed home & Family Room in Convenient Serra Mesa/Mission Valley w Central AC - Very Cute corner lot, classic 50's style 3 bedroom home with new dual paned windows & doors. Very clean & move in ready. Fenced back yard with covered patio and fruit trees. Close to Mission Valley, Mesa College,Rady Childrens Hospital,Sharp Memorial Hospital, Qualcomm Stadium, shopping, Hwy 805, restaurants. Pets OK less than 30 lbs & $500 extra deposit & $50 mo extra rent.

One year lease minimum

Apply on-line JKP-propertymanagement.com

$35 application fee per adult for credit report & criminal background check.

Please no Sect 8.

Must provide proof of income/employment

Must provide proof of Renters Insurance

Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer

Gardener is negotiable



(RLNE2250822)