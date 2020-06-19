All apartments in San Diego
3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge
3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge

3077 Murray Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

3077 Murray Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge Available 10/07/19 Oct 7th-3 Bed home & Family Room in Convenient Serra Mesa/Mission Valley w Central AC - Very Cute corner lot, classic 50's style 3 bedroom home with new dual paned windows & doors. Very clean & move in ready. Fenced back yard with covered patio and fruit trees. Close to Mission Valley, Mesa College,Rady Childrens Hospital,Sharp Memorial Hospital, Qualcomm Stadium, shopping, Hwy 805, restaurants. Pets OK less than 30 lbs & $500 extra deposit & $50 mo extra rent.
One year lease minimum
Apply on-line JKP-propertymanagement.com
$35 application fee per adult for credit report & criminal background check.
Please no Sect 8.
Must provide proof of income/employment
Must provide proof of Renters Insurance
Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer
Gardener is negotiable

(RLNE2250822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge have any available units?
3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge offer parking?
No, 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge have a pool?
No, 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge has units with air conditioning.
