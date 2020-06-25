Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

3073 East Fox Run Way Available 07/15/20 The Bluffs at Fox Run!!! 3BR/2.5BA Rarely Available - Rarely Available in The Bluffs of Fox Run!!!! The home is well maintained/pride of ownership and located in a cul-de-sac just minutes from Mesa College, USD, East Clairmont Athletic Area, Kearny Mesa Park & Center. Close to shopping and area schools with access to Hwys 163 & 805. The home has beautiful granite counters and cabinets in the kitchen. The home offers a decorative fireplace, attached 2 Car Garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and a short walk to the common area pool.



Requirements:

-Gross Monthly Income Must be 2.5 X's the listed rent

-Good Rental History Required

-Minimum Credit Score of 550 per adult applicant is required

NOTE: Credit Scores in the 550-650 Range may require a larger deposit

-Non-Smoking,Non-Vaping, Non-E-Cig Property

-Pets Considered with additional deposit. Restrictions Apply

-No Evictions and Debt owed to prior landlords



For Details Please Call:



Salvador Carranza

619-980-6076.

CADRE#01746275



Or



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

CADRE #01004279



