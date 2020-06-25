All apartments in San Diego
3073 East Fox Run Way

3073 East Fox Run Way · (619) 698-7520
Location

3073 East Fox Run Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3073 East Fox Run Way · Avail. Jul 15

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1553 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3073 East Fox Run Way Available 07/15/20 The Bluffs at Fox Run!!! 3BR/2.5BA Rarely Available - Rarely Available in The Bluffs of Fox Run!!!! The home is well maintained/pride of ownership and located in a cul-de-sac just minutes from Mesa College, USD, East Clairmont Athletic Area, Kearny Mesa Park & Center. Close to shopping and area schools with access to Hwys 163 & 805. The home has beautiful granite counters and cabinets in the kitchen. The home offers a decorative fireplace, attached 2 Car Garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and a short walk to the common area pool.

Requirements:
-Gross Monthly Income Must be 2.5 X's the listed rent
-Good Rental History Required
-Minimum Credit Score of 550 per adult applicant is required
NOTE: Credit Scores in the 550-650 Range may require a larger deposit
-Non-Smoking,Non-Vaping, Non-E-Cig Property
-Pets Considered with additional deposit. Restrictions Apply
-No Evictions and Debt owed to prior landlords

For Details Please Call:

Salvador Carranza
619-980-6076.
CADRE#01746275

Or

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
CADRE #01004279

(RLNE4904345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3073 East Fox Run Way have any available units?
3073 East Fox Run Way has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3073 East Fox Run Way have?
Some of 3073 East Fox Run Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3073 East Fox Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
3073 East Fox Run Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3073 East Fox Run Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3073 East Fox Run Way is pet friendly.
Does 3073 East Fox Run Way offer parking?
Yes, 3073 East Fox Run Way offers parking.
Does 3073 East Fox Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3073 East Fox Run Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3073 East Fox Run Way have a pool?
Yes, 3073 East Fox Run Way has a pool.
Does 3073 East Fox Run Way have accessible units?
No, 3073 East Fox Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3073 East Fox Run Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3073 East Fox Run Way does not have units with dishwashers.
