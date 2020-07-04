All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 15 2020 at 12:24 AM

3072 Martindale Court

3072 Martindale Court · No Longer Available
Location

3072 Martindale Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This private oasis is centrally located in Mission Village/Serra Mesa neighborhood. This 1,536 square foot house sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home has 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups, central air conditioning/heat, ceiling fans in each bedroom, solar panels and is security system ready. Wood flooring throughout with updated kitchen. Enjoy the tropical backyard with pool and mature landscaping in your very own oasis. Home has new exterior stucco and paint. Walking distance to parks, and minutes away from Mission Valley. Landscaping and pool maintenance included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets w/approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 5/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3072 Martindale Court have any available units?
3072 Martindale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3072 Martindale Court have?
Some of 3072 Martindale Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3072 Martindale Court currently offering any rent specials?
3072 Martindale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3072 Martindale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3072 Martindale Court is pet friendly.
Does 3072 Martindale Court offer parking?
Yes, 3072 Martindale Court offers parking.
Does 3072 Martindale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3072 Martindale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3072 Martindale Court have a pool?
Yes, 3072 Martindale Court has a pool.
Does 3072 Martindale Court have accessible units?
No, 3072 Martindale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3072 Martindale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3072 Martindale Court does not have units with dishwashers.

