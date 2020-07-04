3072 Martindale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This private oasis is centrally located in Mission Village/Serra Mesa neighborhood. This 1,536 square foot house sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home has 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups, central air conditioning/heat, ceiling fans in each bedroom, solar panels and is security system ready. Wood flooring throughout with updated kitchen. Enjoy the tropical backyard with pool and mature landscaping in your very own oasis. Home has new exterior stucco and paint. Walking distance to parks, and minutes away from Mission Valley. Landscaping and pool maintenance included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets w/approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 5/1/20

