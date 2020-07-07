3056 Nile Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cee6d9063 ---- This home is just darling. One bedroom, one bathroom with large kitchen that boasts all the finest amenities: large fridge, gas range, overhead microwave, and dishwasher and they are all stainless steel! Sunny & bright, this unit is ready for you to come in and get to relaxing! There is a stackable washer & dryer for your convenience. There is also a giant, fenced & private backyard with professional landscaping included in the rent. Furnished or unfurnished: FURNISHED Utilities: water, sewer, trash billed back, power & all other utilities tenant will put in their name Pet Policy: No pets allowed Lease Term: one year Gardening: Included AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503