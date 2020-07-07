All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3056 Nile Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3056 Nile Street
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:52 PM

3056 Nile Street

3056 Nile St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3056 Nile St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cee6d9063 ---- This home is just darling. One bedroom, one bathroom with large kitchen that boasts all the finest amenities: large fridge, gas range, overhead microwave, and dishwasher and they are all stainless steel! Sunny & bright, this unit is ready for you to come in and get to relaxing! There is a stackable washer & dryer for your convenience. There is also a giant, fenced & private backyard with professional landscaping included in the rent. Furnished or unfurnished: FURNISHED Utilities: water, sewer, trash billed back, power & all other utilities tenant will put in their name Pet Policy: No pets allowed Lease Term: one year Gardening: Included AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 Nile Street have any available units?
3056 Nile Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3056 Nile Street have?
Some of 3056 Nile Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 Nile Street currently offering any rent specials?
3056 Nile Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 Nile Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3056 Nile Street is pet friendly.
Does 3056 Nile Street offer parking?
No, 3056 Nile Street does not offer parking.
Does 3056 Nile Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3056 Nile Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 Nile Street have a pool?
No, 3056 Nile Street does not have a pool.
Does 3056 Nile Street have accessible units?
No, 3056 Nile Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 Nile Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3056 Nile Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University