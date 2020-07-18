All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3055 W Canyon Ave

3055 West Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3055 West Canyon Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stonecrest - Hampton Place - Property Id: 313685

Features Include:
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms
Italian Stone Floors
Granite Counter Tops
Custom Cabinets Throughout
Stainless Steel Appliances
Custom Master Bathroom
Tranquil backyard with fountain & gazebo trellis
Cul-de-Sac location
Beautiful Hampton Place home in the Stonecrest Village! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (sink, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator), oversized washer/dry, A/C and custom cabinetry. Italian tile throughout the first floor and Italian marble in the custom master bathroom (large tub & glass shower). Custom stone work, fountain, and gazebo trellis in backyard surrounded by large palm trees. This home has a 2 car garage with plenty of overhead rack storage. The community has many amenities including olympic size swimming pool, large spa, tennis courts, professional gym, large park, and children's playground.
- Sunshine throughout the day - South facing windows
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313685
Property Id 313685

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5907802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 W Canyon Ave have any available units?
3055 W Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 W Canyon Ave have?
Some of 3055 W Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 W Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3055 W Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 W Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3055 W Canyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3055 W Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3055 W Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 3055 W Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3055 W Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 W Canyon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3055 W Canyon Ave has a pool.
Does 3055 W Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3055 W Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 W Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3055 W Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
