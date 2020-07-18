3055 W Canyon Ave

Amenities
Stonecrest - Hampton Place - Property Id: 313685
Features Include:
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms
Italian Stone Floors
Granite Counter Tops
Custom Cabinets Throughout
Stainless Steel Appliances
Custom Master Bathroom
Tranquil backyard with fountain & gazebo trellis
Cul-de-Sac location
Beautiful Hampton Place home in the Stonecrest Village! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (sink, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator), oversized washer/dry, A/C and custom cabinetry. Italian tile throughout the first floor and Italian marble in the custom master bathroom (large tub & glass shower). Custom stone work, fountain, and gazebo trellis in backyard surrounded by large palm trees. This home has a 2 car garage with plenty of overhead rack storage. The community has many amenities including olympic size swimming pool, large spa, tennis courts, professional gym, large park, and children's playground.
- Sunshine throughout the day - South facing windows
No Dogs Allowed
