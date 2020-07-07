All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3035 E Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3035 E Street
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

3035 E Street

3035 E Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3035 E Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4867436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 E Street have any available units?
3035 E Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3035 E Street currently offering any rent specials?
3035 E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 E Street pet-friendly?
No, 3035 E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3035 E Street offer parking?
No, 3035 E Street does not offer parking.
Does 3035 E Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 E Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 E Street have a pool?
No, 3035 E Street does not have a pool.
Does 3035 E Street have accessible units?
No, 3035 E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 E Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3035 E Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3035 E Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3035 E Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University