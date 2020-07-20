3033 Oliphant St

Amenities

Gorgeous 4B/2BA House w/ Reserved Parking, Storage Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 4B/2BA house available for lease in Point Loma featuring nearly 1200 SF of living space. This nicely appointed property boasts:

-Perfect location in Point Loma just a quick drive from Liberty Station, San Diego Airport, and Shelter Island!

-Nicely landscaped front yard & back yard maintained by provided landscaper! Large patio great for entertaining

-Long driveway easily fits three cars--never worry about parking!

-Huge storage garage at back of property

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ bright bay windows

-Dining area off kitchen plus eat-in dining room!

-Kitchen w/ blue tiling & provided range and refrigerator

-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ ample closet space

-Upgraded master suite features laminate vinyl plank flooring & attached private bathroom w/ stall shower

-Washer/dryer provided!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3375

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdPxPVz4kpI

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma

- FLOORING: Hardwood, laminate vinyl plank & vinyl

- PARKING: Driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1938



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: bathroom wall heater. Garage is for storage only and no vehicles are to be parking inside of it.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

No Pets Allowed



