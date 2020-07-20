3033 Oliphant St

Amenities
Gorgeous 4B/2BA House w/ Reserved Parking, Storage Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Gorgeous 4B/2BA house available for lease in Point Loma featuring nearly 1200 SF of living space. This nicely appointed property boasts:
-Perfect location in Point Loma just a quick drive from Liberty Station, San Diego Airport, and Shelter Island!
-Nicely landscaped front yard & back yard maintained by provided landscaper! Large patio great for entertaining
-Long driveway easily fits three cars--never worry about parking!
-Huge storage garage at back of property
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ bright bay windows
-Dining area off kitchen plus eat-in dining room!
-Kitchen w/ blue tiling & provided range and refrigerator
-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ ample closet space
-Upgraded master suite features laminate vinyl plank flooring & attached private bathroom w/ stall shower
-Washer/dryer provided!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3375
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdPxPVz4kpI
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma
- FLOORING: Hardwood, laminate vinyl plank & vinyl
- PARKING: Driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1938
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: bathroom wall heater. Garage is for storage only and no vehicles are to be parking inside of it.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5060301)