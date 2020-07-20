All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

3033 Oliphant St

3033 Oliphant Street · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Oliphant Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4B/2BA House w/ Reserved Parking, Storage Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 4B/2BA house available for lease in Point Loma featuring nearly 1200 SF of living space. This nicely appointed property boasts:
-Perfect location in Point Loma just a quick drive from Liberty Station, San Diego Airport, and Shelter Island!
-Nicely landscaped front yard & back yard maintained by provided landscaper! Large patio great for entertaining
-Long driveway easily fits three cars--never worry about parking!
-Huge storage garage at back of property
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ bright bay windows
-Dining area off kitchen plus eat-in dining room!
-Kitchen w/ blue tiling & provided range and refrigerator
-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ ample closet space
-Upgraded master suite features laminate vinyl plank flooring & attached private bathroom w/ stall shower
-Washer/dryer provided!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3375
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdPxPVz4kpI
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma
- FLOORING: Hardwood, laminate vinyl plank & vinyl
- PARKING: Driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1938

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: bathroom wall heater. Garage is for storage only and no vehicles are to be parking inside of it.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060301)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Oliphant St have any available units?
3033 Oliphant St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Oliphant St have?
Some of 3033 Oliphant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Oliphant St currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Oliphant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Oliphant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 Oliphant St is pet friendly.
Does 3033 Oliphant St offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Oliphant St offers parking.
Does 3033 Oliphant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 Oliphant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Oliphant St have a pool?
No, 3033 Oliphant St does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Oliphant St have accessible units?
No, 3033 Oliphant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Oliphant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Oliphant St does not have units with dishwashers.
