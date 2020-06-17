All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:27 PM

3031 Bessemer Street

3031 Bessemer Street · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Bessemer Street, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BAY & DOWNTOWN VIEW LOCATION. Shelter Island Bay, Restaurants, the San Diego Yacht Club and Trails are all situated across
the street from this beautiful home. You can barbeque or garden all year long in this entertainer's dream wrap-around yard. This
home has a freshly painted interior and was remodeled with updates in 2015, kitchen has stainless appliances, washer and drive in unit.
Attached 2 car extra large oversized garage and driveway. Enjoy the Views of downtown skyline. You will also be able to enjoy the fantastic view of the 4th of July fireworks. Shelter Island is right up Rosecrans with tons to do and see in the highly sought after Point Loma, La Playa neighborhood. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living, dining, balcony with wrap around yard with a garden area. Realtor is related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Bessemer Street have any available units?
3031 Bessemer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Bessemer Street have?
Some of 3031 Bessemer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Bessemer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Bessemer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Bessemer Street pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Bessemer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3031 Bessemer Street offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Bessemer Street offers parking.
Does 3031 Bessemer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Bessemer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Bessemer Street have a pool?
No, 3031 Bessemer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Bessemer Street have accessible units?
No, 3031 Bessemer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Bessemer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Bessemer Street has units with dishwashers.
