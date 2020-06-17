3031 Bessemer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

BAY & DOWNTOWN VIEW LOCATION. Shelter Island Bay, Restaurants, the San Diego Yacht Club and Trails are all situated across

the street from this beautiful home. You can barbeque or garden all year long in this entertainer's dream wrap-around yard. This

home has a freshly painted interior and was remodeled with updates in 2015, kitchen has stainless appliances, washer and drive in unit.

Attached 2 car extra large oversized garage and driveway. Enjoy the Views of downtown skyline. You will also be able to enjoy the fantastic view of the 4th of July fireworks. Shelter Island is right up Rosecrans with tons to do and see in the highly sought after Point Loma, La Playa neighborhood. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living, dining, balcony with wrap around yard with a garden area. Realtor is related to owner.