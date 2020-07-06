All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3022 Chauncey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3022 Chauncey Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:21 AM

3022 Chauncey Drive

3022 Chauncey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3022 Chauncey Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This pet-friendly single story home is perfect with its large living room and cozy fireplace. The yard is giant, grassy and fenced in! The 4 rooms are all spacious, one has a king, 2 have queens and the 4th room has a full-sized futon. There is a 2 car garage, and plenty of parking available on the driveway and street. You are in the center of 4 popular beaches: Pacific Beach, Coronado, La Jolla Cove & Ocean Beach..(each only 10 miles away!)
This is a single family furnished home in west Serra Mesa just above Mission Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Chauncey Drive have any available units?
3022 Chauncey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 Chauncey Drive have?
Some of 3022 Chauncey Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 Chauncey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Chauncey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Chauncey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 Chauncey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3022 Chauncey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3022 Chauncey Drive offers parking.
Does 3022 Chauncey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Chauncey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Chauncey Drive have a pool?
No, 3022 Chauncey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Chauncey Drive have accessible units?
No, 3022 Chauncey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Chauncey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 Chauncey Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University