3022 Chauncey Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This pet-friendly single story home is perfect with its large living room and cozy fireplace. The yard is giant, grassy and fenced in! The 4 rooms are all spacious, one has a king, 2 have queens and the 4th room has a full-sized futon. There is a 2 car garage, and plenty of parking available on the driveway and street. You are in the center of 4 popular beaches: Pacific Beach, Coronado, La Jolla Cove & Ocean Beach..(each only 10 miles away!)

This is a single family furnished home in west Serra Mesa just above Mission Valley.