Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated some paid utils microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apt in Point Loma - Property Id: 283198



Newly remodeled one bedroom apartment in point Loma.

Quiet, safe building, new paint, carpet Close to the bay, airport, liberty station downtown, Little Italy, shopping and restaurants.

On site laundry and manager

On site laundry room

No parting, noise, loud music or drugs

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283198

Property Id 283198



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5826549)