3005 Orleans East Available 03/03/20 Point Loma Duplex Minutes to Ocean Beach Pier and Liberty Station! - With a short drive to the beach and downtown San Diego, this two bedroom, one and a half bathroom rental duplex is located in the heart of San Diego! This spacious duplex is located in the highly desirable Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego with 1,552 SqFt and custom design finishes throughout the home. The spacious living room off the home's entryway features porcelain tiled flooring, marble stone covered gas fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens up to an enclosed patio. The gourmet kitchen features custom stone countertops and backsplash, modern appliances, ample storage space and dining seating at the kitchen bar. The first floor also includes a powder room.



The stairway leads to the second floor with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The spacious master bedroom features two closets and the guest bedroom includes one closet with mirrored sliding doors. The two bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. The bathroom features a dual vanity with ample countertop space and a glass enclosed shower/tub combo. The private patio is the perfect space to relax and enjoy the great San Diego weather with a canopy covered lounge area equipped with a spa, plenty of space for outdoor furniture and a water fountain. The attached two car garage is equipped with a washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to the community pool and lounge area. Tenant will be responsible for spa maintenance. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The property is in close distance to community parks, the beach, restaurants and shops. It is in close proximity to some of San Diegos most popular attractions and areas including Liberty Station, Sunset Cliffs, Presidio Park, Old Town, Balboa Park, Little Italy, Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center. The home is also in close distance to major transportation services including San Diego International Airport and downtown San Diego Amtrak Train Station. Commuting is easy with convenient access to Interstate 5 & 8 and Highway 163.



