All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3005 Orleans East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3005 Orleans East
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

3005 Orleans East

3005 Orleans East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3005 Orleans East, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3005 Orleans East Available 03/03/20 Point Loma Duplex Minutes to Ocean Beach Pier and Liberty Station! - With a short drive to the beach and downtown San Diego, this two bedroom, one and a half bathroom rental duplex is located in the heart of San Diego! This spacious duplex is located in the highly desirable Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego with 1,552 SqFt and custom design finishes throughout the home. The spacious living room off the home's entryway features porcelain tiled flooring, marble stone covered gas fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens up to an enclosed patio. The gourmet kitchen features custom stone countertops and backsplash, modern appliances, ample storage space and dining seating at the kitchen bar. The first floor also includes a powder room.

The stairway leads to the second floor with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The spacious master bedroom features two closets and the guest bedroom includes one closet with mirrored sliding doors. The two bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. The bathroom features a dual vanity with ample countertop space and a glass enclosed shower/tub combo. The private patio is the perfect space to relax and enjoy the great San Diego weather with a canopy covered lounge area equipped with a spa, plenty of space for outdoor furniture and a water fountain. The attached two car garage is equipped with a washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to the community pool and lounge area. Tenant will be responsible for spa maintenance. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The property is in close distance to community parks, the beach, restaurants and shops. It is in close proximity to some of San Diegos most popular attractions and areas including Liberty Station, Sunset Cliffs, Presidio Park, Old Town, Balboa Park, Little Italy, Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center. The home is also in close distance to major transportation services including San Diego International Airport and downtown San Diego Amtrak Train Station. Commuting is easy with convenient access to Interstate 5 & 8 and Highway 163.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5522572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Orleans East have any available units?
3005 Orleans East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Orleans East have?
Some of 3005 Orleans East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Orleans East currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Orleans East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Orleans East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Orleans East is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Orleans East offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Orleans East offers parking.
Does 3005 Orleans East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 Orleans East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Orleans East have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Orleans East has a pool.
Does 3005 Orleans East have accessible units?
No, 3005 Orleans East does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Orleans East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Orleans East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University