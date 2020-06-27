All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2967 Cowley Way Unit 86
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2967 Cowley Way Unit 86

2967 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2967 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
**JUST REDUCED & MOVE IN SPECIAL!!***Updated Two Bedroom Townhouse in Bay Park! - **$300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!** Updated two story 2 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in the community of Forest Park Plaza! Dark laminate wood flooring and tile throughout the entire unit. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, pantry, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and white cabinetry. Appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious living room with access to the covered balcony with a beautiful view of Tecelote Canyon. Half bathroom upstairs with a granite vanity. First bedroom with a walk in closet, second bedroom with a mirrored closet. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination and granite vanity. Carport parking, storage closet and laundry area with a washer/dryer. Community pool & spa. Must see!!! One pet will be considered under approval.

DRE01197438

(RLNE3769886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 have any available units?
2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 have?
Some of 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 currently offering any rent specials?
2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 is pet friendly.
Does 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 offer parking?
Yes, 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 offers parking.
Does 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 have a pool?
Yes, 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 has a pool.
Does 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 have accessible units?
No, 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 does not have accessible units.
Does 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2967 Cowley Way Unit 86 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University