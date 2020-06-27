2967 Cowley Way Unit 86

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub

**JUST REDUCED & MOVE IN SPECIAL!!***Updated Two Bedroom Townhouse in Bay Park! - **$300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!** Updated two story 2 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in the community of Forest Park Plaza! Dark laminate wood flooring and tile throughout the entire unit. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, pantry, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and white cabinetry. Appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious living room with access to the covered balcony with a beautiful view of Tecelote Canyon. Half bathroom upstairs with a granite vanity. First bedroom with a walk in closet, second bedroom with a mirrored closet. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination and granite vanity. Carport parking, storage closet and laundry area with a washer/dryer. Community pool & spa. Must see!!! One pet will be considered under approval.



