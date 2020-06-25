All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2959 Cowley Way

2959 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Description

**MOVE IN SPEICAL!!**2 bedroom Townhome in Bay Park! ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $250 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** Two story 2 bed/1 bath townhouse in the community of Forest Park Plaza! Laminate flooring in living room. Kitchen features , pantry, breakfast bar. Appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave. Spacious living room with access to the covered balcony with a beautiful view of Tecelote Canyon. . Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Community pool & spa. Must see!!! Pets considered contingent on owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Cowley Way have any available units?
2959 Cowley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 Cowley Way have?
Some of 2959 Cowley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Cowley Way currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Cowley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Cowley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2959 Cowley Way is pet friendly.
Does 2959 Cowley Way offer parking?
No, 2959 Cowley Way does not offer parking.
Does 2959 Cowley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2959 Cowley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Cowley Way have a pool?
Yes, 2959 Cowley Way has a pool.
Does 2959 Cowley Way have accessible units?
No, 2959 Cowley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Cowley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2959 Cowley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
