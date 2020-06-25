2959 Cowley Way

Amenities

**MOVE IN SPEICAL!!**2 bedroom Townhome in Bay Park! ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $250 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** Two story 2 bed/1 bath townhouse in the community of Forest Park Plaza! Laminate flooring in living room. Kitchen features , pantry, breakfast bar. Appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave. Spacious living room with access to the covered balcony with a beautiful view of Tecelote Canyon. . Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Community pool & spa. Must see!!! Pets considered contingent on owner approval.