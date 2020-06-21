2956 C Street #21

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In The Heart of Golden Hill w/A/C, W/D and Garage Parking - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Golden Hill. The open concept kitchen offers granite countertops, gas stove, microwave and a dishwasher. Some of the other condo amenities include tile flooring throughout kitchen, living, dining room, 2 assigned garage parking spaces (tandem), central A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer, private patio, and ceiling fans. Tons of cabinet storage. Easy access to freeways and bus routes.



No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- No Pets -- Renter's Insurance Required.



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit;

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit;

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half;

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renter’s insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed with no exceptions.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

• Evictions

• Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

• Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

• Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

• Current delinquent accounts



WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM

Equal Housing Opportunity

CalBRE License #02022468



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4028414)