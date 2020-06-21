All apartments in San Diego
2956 C Street #21
2956 C Street #21

2956 C Street · (619) 535-8761
Location

2956 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2956 C Street #21 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In The Heart of Golden Hill w/A/C, W/D and Garage Parking - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Golden Hill. The open concept kitchen offers granite countertops, gas stove, microwave and a dishwasher. Some of the other condo amenities include tile flooring throughout kitchen, living, dining room, 2 assigned garage parking spaces (tandem), central A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer, private patio, and ceiling fans. Tons of cabinet storage. Easy access to freeways and bus routes.

No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- No Pets -- Renter's Insurance Required.

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit;
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit;
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half;
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renter’s insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed with no exceptions.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
• Evictions
• Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
• Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
• Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
• Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4028414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 C Street #21 have any available units?
2956 C Street #21 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2956 C Street #21 have?
Some of 2956 C Street #21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 C Street #21 currently offering any rent specials?
2956 C Street #21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 C Street #21 pet-friendly?
No, 2956 C Street #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2956 C Street #21 offer parking?
Yes, 2956 C Street #21 does offer parking.
Does 2956 C Street #21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2956 C Street #21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 C Street #21 have a pool?
No, 2956 C Street #21 does not have a pool.
Does 2956 C Street #21 have accessible units?
No, 2956 C Street #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 C Street #21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2956 C Street #21 has units with dishwashers.
