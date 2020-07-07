2955 4th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large sunlit 2 bedroom with killer views and a wide open floor plan. Top floor unit (2nd floor) with separate room for living area and dining area. Full kitchen with separate room for washer & dryer. Both bedrooms tucked away on the opposite side of living area. Lots of storage and one assigned parking spot.

Location! Walking distance to tons of cafes, bars, markets, restaurants, shopping Balboa Park and much more. Straight shot to downtown, Hillcrest, and just minutes to the 5 and the 163 freeway.



(RLNE5175726)