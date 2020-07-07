All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:13 PM

2955 4th Ave

2955 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2955 4th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large sunlit 2 bedroom with killer views and a wide open floor plan. Top floor unit (2nd floor) with separate room for living area and dining area. Full kitchen with separate room for washer & dryer. Both bedrooms tucked away on the opposite side of living area. Lots of storage and one assigned parking spot.
Location! Walking distance to tons of cafes, bars, markets, restaurants, shopping Balboa Park and much more. Straight shot to downtown, Hillcrest, and just minutes to the 5 and the 163 freeway.

Call/text to schedule showing
Lisa
(646) 932-8669

(RLNE5175726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 4th Ave have any available units?
2955 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 4th Ave have?
Some of 2955 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2955 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2955 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2955 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2955 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 2955 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 2955 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2955 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2955 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.

