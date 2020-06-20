2920 Columbia St C

Amenities

Midtown Condo with Sweeping Bay & Downtown Views - 2 bedrooms 2 baths, Remodeled Condo, 1,147 sqft

Gorgeous panoramic views of San Diego bay & downtown

Upstairs corner unit with private entry

Grand dual pane windows with silhouette window coverings

Beautiful mahogany hard wood flooring in living areas

Open floor concept, Kitchen, dining and living Room

Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, new high end stainless steel appliances, gas range, built in microwave, pantry & breakfast bar

Great Living Room that features gas fireplace

Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet, a ceiling fan, new carpet & a full ensuite

2nd bedroom with walk in closet

Bedrooms have NEW carpeting

Stack washer/dryer in condo

Great balcony with city and bay views

Central AC & heat

Minutes to Little Italy, Balboa Park and the Gaslamp District, & India St.

Walk to trendy eateries and wine/beer establishments that include Starlite & Aero Club

12 month lease required

2 car tandem garage with attached large storage unit

Available Now!

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Non-smoking property

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE2496211)