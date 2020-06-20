2920 Columbia St C

Amenities
Midtown Condo with Sweeping Bay & Downtown Views - 2 bedrooms 2 baths, Remodeled Condo, 1,147 sqft
Gorgeous panoramic views of San Diego bay & downtown
Upstairs corner unit with private entry
Grand dual pane windows with silhouette window coverings
Beautiful mahogany hard wood flooring in living areas
Open floor concept, Kitchen, dining and living Room
Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, new high end stainless steel appliances, gas range, built in microwave, pantry & breakfast bar
Great Living Room that features gas fireplace
Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet, a ceiling fan, new carpet & a full ensuite
2nd bedroom with walk in closet
Bedrooms have NEW carpeting
Stack washer/dryer in condo
Great balcony with city and bay views
Central AC & heat
Minutes to Little Italy, Balboa Park and the Gaslamp District, & India St.
Walk to trendy eateries and wine/beer establishments that include Starlite & Aero Club
12 month lease required
2 car tandem garage with attached large storage unit
Available Now!
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Non-smoking property
