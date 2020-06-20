All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

2920 Columbia St C

2920 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Midtown Condo with Sweeping Bay & Downtown Views - 2 bedrooms 2 baths, Remodeled Condo, 1,147 sqft
Gorgeous panoramic views of San Diego bay & downtown
Upstairs corner unit with private entry
Grand dual pane windows with silhouette window coverings
Beautiful mahogany hard wood flooring in living areas
Open floor concept, Kitchen, dining and living Room
Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, new high end stainless steel appliances, gas range, built in microwave, pantry & breakfast bar
Great Living Room that features gas fireplace
Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet, a ceiling fan, new carpet & a full ensuite
2nd bedroom with walk in closet
Bedrooms have NEW carpeting
Stack washer/dryer in condo
Great balcony with city and bay views
Central AC & heat
Minutes to Little Italy, Balboa Park and the Gaslamp District, & India St.
Walk to trendy eateries and wine/beer establishments that include Starlite & Aero Club
12 month lease required
2 car tandem garage with attached large storage unit
Available Now!
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Non-smoking property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2496211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Columbia St C have any available units?
2920 Columbia St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Columbia St C have?
Some of 2920 Columbia St C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Columbia St C currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Columbia St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Columbia St C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Columbia St C is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Columbia St C offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Columbia St C offers parking.
Does 2920 Columbia St C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Columbia St C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Columbia St C have a pool?
No, 2920 Columbia St C does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Columbia St C have accessible units?
No, 2920 Columbia St C does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Columbia St C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Columbia St C does not have units with dishwashers.
