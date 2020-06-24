All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2909 Cowley Way #L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2909 Cowley Way #L
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2909 Cowley Way #L

2909 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2909 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Tecolote Canyon Golf Course View + Garage - Clairemont View Condo. 2 brs., 2 baths. Totally upgraded. New laminate flooring throughout. Big baseboards with contrasting decorator paint. Upgraded kitchen with newer appliances, fixtures and stone counter tops. Bathrooms also upgraded. Great balcony to enjoy the amazing view of the fairways and greens. Unit is over your 1-car garage and another space is available for parking. Pool. Spa. Located at the top of the hill overlooking Mission Bay Park. Walk to major shopping.

1-year lease. No smoking. No pets.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.92117

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Cowley Way #L have any available units?
2909 Cowley Way #L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Cowley Way #L have?
Some of 2909 Cowley Way #L's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Cowley Way #L currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Cowley Way #L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Cowley Way #L pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Cowley Way #L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2909 Cowley Way #L offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Cowley Way #L offers parking.
Does 2909 Cowley Way #L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Cowley Way #L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Cowley Way #L have a pool?
Yes, 2909 Cowley Way #L has a pool.
Does 2909 Cowley Way #L have accessible units?
No, 2909 Cowley Way #L does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Cowley Way #L have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Cowley Way #L does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University