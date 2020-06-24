2909 Cowley Way #L

Amenities

Tecolote Canyon Golf Course View + Garage - Clairemont View Condo. 2 brs., 2 baths. Totally upgraded. New laminate flooring throughout. Big baseboards with contrasting decorator paint. Upgraded kitchen with newer appliances, fixtures and stone counter tops. Bathrooms also upgraded. Great balcony to enjoy the amazing view of the fairways and greens. Unit is over your 1-car garage and another space is available for parking. Pool. Spa. Located at the top of the hill overlooking Mission Bay Park. Walk to major shopping.



1-year lease. No smoking. No pets.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.92117



No Pets Allowed



