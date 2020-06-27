All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

2881 B Street

2881 E Street · No Longer Available
Location

2881 E Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST BUILT, RELEASED and Available for Move In starting mid August! It’s the ultimate opportunity to take advantage of an urban location with a residential home-style feeling- Contact us today for exclusive information and to Reserve YOUR New home!

WELCOME HOME TO GOLDEN HILL TOWNHOMES- A Fresh new concept in a highly desirable historic location of San Diego. Located in the established residential neighborhood of Golden Hill and just minutes from Downtown San Diego. This community consists of 11 Detached and Attached Urban town homes ranging in size from 1328-1800 square feet. These 3 story homes features 2-3 bedrooms, 2-car attached garages and much more! Nestled between Balboa Park, South Park and Downtown, Golden Hill Town Homes is the perfect addition to a location that draws the unique, urban artistic culture within the rich history that is Golden Hill

**PLEASE NOTE this property is still under construction and homes will be available for move in starting mid August. In the meantime and while the units are getting finished up, we have made it available for you to view a few units NOW allowing you the opportunity to view the interiors, review different options, and PRE-LEASE a home of your choice starting August. Please see below "HOW TO VIEW" options.

***Check out the photos (photos are of completed unit which is a 3bed/3.5 bath & RENTED), additional features below and contact me today to view this home & review other layouts coming up available! Floor plans with corresponding sizes and pricing of other available options are also attached to this listing for your reference OR can be viewed on our website @ https://elevatesdproperties.com/rental-search/
____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
2881 B. Street (#9)
San Diego, CA 92102

AVAILABLE: mid August
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

OPTION 1- DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home while it's completing construction when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-7:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE:https://secure.rently.com/properties/882134

OPTION 2) AGENT OPEN HOUSE this week (By appt only)
THU July 19th, 2019 1:00 PM-2:00 PM

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE AN APPT FOR OUR UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/882134

*If you're not able to view the property through one of the options offered above, please still contact us and we will do our best to accommodate your schedule & preferences
_____________________________
This is a 3 Bedroom /3.5 Bath Corner Town Home (part of a 4-plex), is split level (3 stories), has 3 master bedrooms and offers plenty of privacy between the bedrooms and levels- perfect for sharing, a guest room and/ or an in home office! HUGE Island in the kitchen!

The town homes were thoughtfully designed with efficient features, contemporary interiors, high-end finishes, and unprecedented attention to detail. Each townhome is uniquely laid out for optimum privacy and neighborhood views. Built with sustainability in mind, each townhome has fully insulated interior walls, low E windows, an attached two car garage with insulated garage door, water filtration, dual zone air conditioning, Stainless steel appliances, and individually dedicated solar panels.

These efficient features are complemented by urban design including: high ceilings, woodstyle flooring, large windows and floor to ceiling sliding doors, high end finishes, patios, gardens, 2+ large decks/patios with view glass enclosures, large windows, master bedrooms, etc…
_______________________________
HOME DETAILS:

*Three-Story | 3 bedroom| 3 full bathrooms and 1 1/2 bathroom
*1,670 Sq. Ft.
*Rent: $4,295
*Deposit: $4,295 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)
*Pets: CATS & DOGS are welcome! No Weight Limit; Monthly Pet Fee & $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)
*Flexible Lease Terms
*Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
*Laundry: W/D Inside the home
*Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities (individually metered)

HAND-CRAFTED INTERIOR FEATURES

SMART & EFFICIENT LIVING:
* 14-15 Solar Panels dedicated to each home | YOU CAN REACH A NET ZERO ENERGY LIFESTYLE!
* Low-E Dual Glazed Windows & Doors
* Two Zone Air Conditioning
* Insulated Garage Door
* Electrolux Steam Front Load Washer and Dryer
* Decorative and 4-inch & 6-inch LED Lighting
* LED lighting in Bedrooms, Kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways
* Noise Reducing and Energy Efficient Windows
* Solar Shades
* Reed Glass Front Doors with Nickel Hardware and Smart Locks
* Smart Home Automation including:
**Programmable Energy Saving Thermostats
**Programmable Smart Doorbells
**Programmable Entry Doors with Keypad, Key Card, and Standard Key Access

KITCHEN
*Ebony Wood Finished Cabinets with Soft Close Doors and Blum Hardware
* Quartz Countertops and Islands with Dual Water Falls
* Designer Mosaic Backsplash
* Stainless Steel Appliance Package including: Kitchenaid 36” counter-depth double french door platinum interior refrigerator w/printshield finish, Sharp Stainless Steel Microwave drawer oven, Kitchenaid Low Noise Dishwasher, Induction Cooktops
* Low Profile Slide Out Vent Hood
* Under Cabinet LED lighting

BATHS
* Large Ceramic Euro Tile Custom Showers with Handheld, Top, Front, and Overhead Spray Nozzles
* Custom Made Glass Shower Enclosures with Soji Doors
* Dual Sinks in Master Baths with ample counter space and storage
* Bathroom humidity sensors and fan controls
* Brushed Stainless Steel Hardware
* Tile Shower Surrounds
* Elanti and proflow sinks
* Wall Mounted Faucets
* Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans in the bathrooms
* Motion Sensors
* Moisture Sensors

DESIGNER FEATURES THROUGHOUT:
*Custom Layouts including: Two and Three Bedrooms
*Woodstyle flooring, Tile, and Carpet (bedrooms & stairs only)
*Attached 2 Car Garages with insulated doors
*Ceiling fan pre-wired in living room
*Multiple closets throughout including walk in closets, storage, etc…
*2+ large decks/patios with view glass enclosures
*Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!
* Walkable neighborhood and located just blocks from Starbucks, shops, restaurants, local markets, schools and Balboa Park
* 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc. . .
* Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)
* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!
* Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,295, Available 8/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

