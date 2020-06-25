Amenities

2874 A Street Available 05/09/19 Beautiful house with garage and fenced-in private lot. - Hidden from the street by a tree, this beautiful one bedroom house is on private lot with garage. The spacious lot is completely fenced in and the driveway is gated. Has plenty of room for parking inside and outside the gate. This home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, fireplace, and an outdoor, stainless steel deep sink that is big enough to wash a dog in. It has central air conditioning and triple pane windows so it's super quiet and comfortable inside. Washer and dryer included. Located centrally, there's easy access to Balboa Park (a block away) and downtown San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



(RLNE2949342)