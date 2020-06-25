All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

2874 A Street

2874 a Street · No Longer Available
Location

2874 a Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2874 A Street Available 05/09/19 Beautiful house with garage and fenced-in private lot. - Hidden from the street by a tree, this beautiful one bedroom house is on private lot with garage. The spacious lot is completely fenced in and the driveway is gated. Has plenty of room for parking inside and outside the gate. This home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, fireplace, and an outdoor, stainless steel deep sink that is big enough to wash a dog in. It has central air conditioning and triple pane windows so it's super quiet and comfortable inside. Washer and dryer included. Located centrally, there's easy access to Balboa Park (a block away) and downtown San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

(RLNE2949342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2874 A Street have any available units?
2874 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2874 A Street have?
Some of 2874 A Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2874 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
2874 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2874 A Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2874 A Street is pet friendly.
Does 2874 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 2874 A Street offers parking.
Does 2874 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2874 A Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2874 A Street have a pool?
No, 2874 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 2874 A Street have accessible units?
No, 2874 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2874 A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2874 A Street does not have units with dishwashers.
