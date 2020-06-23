All apartments in San Diego
2849 E St # 10

Location

2849 E St, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Nestled in the highly desired neighborhood of Golden Hill is this 2BR/2BTH unit with in unit washer dryer, full size kitchen, and a nice open concept into the living room from the kitchen. Amenities include a Community Sun Deck, Grilling area, and Courtyard.

There are southern views of the mountains. Secured parking with two spaces that are tandem. There is plenty of Storage space within the unit. This unit is just a 5 minute walk from Starbucks, Restaurants, and Balboa Park.

Closely located to South Park, North Park, Downtown, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, and 94 Freeway.

Please call Evan @ 619.630.5415
...for an appointment.
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01912146

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 E St # 10 have any available units?
2849 E St # 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2849 E St # 10 have?
Some of 2849 E St # 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 E St # 10 currently offering any rent specials?
2849 E St # 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 E St # 10 pet-friendly?
No, 2849 E St # 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2849 E St # 10 offer parking?
Yes, 2849 E St # 10 does offer parking.
Does 2849 E St # 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2849 E St # 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 E St # 10 have a pool?
No, 2849 E St # 10 does not have a pool.
Does 2849 E St # 10 have accessible units?
No, 2849 E St # 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 E St # 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2849 E St # 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
