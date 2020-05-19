All apartments in San Diego
2847 L Street

2847 L Street · No Longer Available
Location

2847 L Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
$500 Off One Month's Rent!!! This Craftsman-style Sherman Heights home has fenced and gated frontage, 1250 square feet, 2 and off-street gated parking spaces, patio in back, Bay windows and dual-pane windows. Interior features include oak hardwood flooring, redwood built-in buffet and redwood trim throughout, a window seat in the dining room, wood-burning fireplace, granite counter tops in kitchen with white refrigerator, gas range/oven are provided. The home is freshly painted and is wired for a security system. No Pets Please.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 L Street have any available units?
2847 L Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2847 L Street have?
Some of 2847 L Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 L Street currently offering any rent specials?
2847 L Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 L Street pet-friendly?
No, 2847 L Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2847 L Street offer parking?
Yes, 2847 L Street offers parking.
Does 2847 L Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 L Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 L Street have a pool?
No, 2847 L Street does not have a pool.
Does 2847 L Street have accessible units?
No, 2847 L Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 L Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 L Street does not have units with dishwashers.
