2847 L Street

$500 Off One Month's Rent!!! This Craftsman-style Sherman Heights home has fenced and gated frontage, 1250 square feet, 2 and off-street gated parking spaces, patio in back, Bay windows and dual-pane windows. Interior features include oak hardwood flooring, redwood built-in buffet and redwood trim throughout, a window seat in the dining room, wood-burning fireplace, granite counter tops in kitchen with white refrigerator, gas range/oven are provided. The home is freshly painted and is wired for a security system. No Pets Please.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

