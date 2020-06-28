All apartments in San Diego
2842 Farragut Rd

2842 Farragut Road · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Farragut Road, San Diego, CA 92106
Liberty Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Promenade View! Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Crown Molding in Living Room, Dining Area and Master Suite, Stone and Glass Surround around FPL, Stone Floors. Balcony off LRM overlooks the Promenade. Washer & dryer on main floor, Wood Blinds, and Epoxy Flooring in Garage! Located near the Marketplace, Stone, VONS & Trader Joes, 46 acre Waterfront Park, Sail Ho Golf Course, many Restaurants, Retail, Schools, the Lot, and Arts and Cultural District. You'll love what's happening at Liberty Station!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Farragut Rd have any available units?
2842 Farragut Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Farragut Rd have?
Some of 2842 Farragut Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Farragut Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Farragut Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Farragut Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Farragut Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2842 Farragut Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Farragut Rd offers parking.
Does 2842 Farragut Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2842 Farragut Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Farragut Rd have a pool?
No, 2842 Farragut Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Farragut Rd have accessible units?
No, 2842 Farragut Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Farragut Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2842 Farragut Rd has units with dishwashers.
