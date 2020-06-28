2842 Farragut Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Promenade View! Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Crown Molding in Living Room, Dining Area and Master Suite, Stone and Glass Surround around FPL, Stone Floors. Balcony off LRM overlooks the Promenade. Washer & dryer on main floor, Wood Blinds, and Epoxy Flooring in Garage! Located near the Marketplace, Stone, VONS & Trader Joes, 46 acre Waterfront Park, Sail Ho Golf Course, many Restaurants, Retail, Schools, the Lot, and Arts and Cultural District. You'll love what's happening at Liberty Station!