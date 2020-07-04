2840 C St. #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Great Condo in Golden Hill! - This urban ground floor unit sitting just South of Balboa Park has everything you'd want in a condo in Golden Hill! With one bed and one bath, there is an array of amazing interior features including hardwood floors, a fireplace, an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, full size stack-able washer and dryer, and central heating and A/C. The floor plan offers a spacious living and bedroom area with a walk-in closet, as well as two patios extending from the front and back of the unit. Perfect for city, yet peaceful lifestyle.



one dedicated parking space



1 pet allowed up to 30 pounds.



