All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2840 C St. #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2840 C St. #2
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

2840 C St. #2

2840 C Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2840 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great Condo in Golden Hill! - This urban ground floor unit sitting just South of Balboa Park has everything you'd want in a condo in Golden Hill! With one bed and one bath, there is an array of amazing interior features including hardwood floors, a fireplace, an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, full size stack-able washer and dryer, and central heating and A/C. The floor plan offers a spacious living and bedroom area with a walk-in closet, as well as two patios extending from the front and back of the unit. Perfect for city, yet peaceful lifestyle.

one dedicated parking space

1 pet allowed up to 30 pounds.

(RLNE2013054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 C St. #2 have any available units?
2840 C St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 C St. #2 have?
Some of 2840 C St. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 C St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2840 C St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 C St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 C St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2840 C St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2840 C St. #2 offers parking.
Does 2840 C St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 C St. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 C St. #2 have a pool?
No, 2840 C St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2840 C St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 2840 C St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 C St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 C St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University