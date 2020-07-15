All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2816 29th Street

2816 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2816 29th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

2816 29th Street Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3+2 Gem in North Park with private decks and parking. - We are pleased to offer this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in North Park. This is a rare find and won't last long on the market.

As you enter the home the floor plan is open to the living room which has wood flooring, a gas fireplace and a large dining room. There is a wonderful deck just off the dining area perfect for morning coffee or evening drinks. There is an abundance of natural sun light throughout the entire home.

The kitchen offers beautiful corian counters and a farmers sink. It is surrounded by an abundance of cabinets and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher and tile flooring.

Just off the kitchen is a bedroom /office with tile flooring and large closet. The spacious master bedroom suite is large enough for a king size bed and plenty of furniture with room to move around! A ceiling fan is provided as is a large closet. The bathroom has a beautiful custom tile walk in shower.

The hall bathroom is beautifully tiled and offers custom modern lighting and much storage. It is equipped with a unique built in sitting space. You may find yourself spending more time than normal as this room is very comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. There is a great deal of hallway storage for linens etc.

The 3rd bedroom is warm and bright with natural sun light and has wood flooring.

The laundry room is equipped with washer /dryer and a sink. Central AC and heat.

There is a 2nd patio off the back and a very large area for outdoor use off the driveway. 2 car driveway.

Tenant pays utilities( owner pays 1/4 of water). Landscape paid by Owner.

Pets are welcome and breed and size must be approved. Pet deposit and renters insurance is required.

Walk to local businesses, restaurants, Morley field and Balboa Park. Minutes to FWY 5, and 8, and 805.

( There is a rear unit on the property)

When you walk in this home you may not want to leave!!!

(RLNE5834799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 29th Street have any available units?
2816 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 29th Street have?
Some of 2816 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2816 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2816 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2816 29th Street offers parking.
Does 2816 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 29th Street have a pool?
No, 2816 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2816 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 2816 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
