Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2787 Lancha St.

2787 Lancha Street · No Longer Available
Location

2787 Lancha Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
2787 Lancha St. Available 01/01/19 Great 4 bedroom family home at the end of a cul-de-sac. - This fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been lovingly cared for by the owners. Newer windows, recently added A/C. Nice back yard for the kids to play. End of a cul-de-sac location so only your neighbors drive in. 4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths. 1/2 bath downstairs. Large living room with fireplace for those cool nights. Beautiful kitchen with gas range, dark cabinets and a faucet that turns on and off with a touch.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3013855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2787 Lancha St. have any available units?
2787 Lancha St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2787 Lancha St. currently offering any rent specials?
2787 Lancha St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2787 Lancha St. pet-friendly?
No, 2787 Lancha St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2787 Lancha St. offer parking?
No, 2787 Lancha St. does not offer parking.
Does 2787 Lancha St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2787 Lancha St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2787 Lancha St. have a pool?
No, 2787 Lancha St. does not have a pool.
Does 2787 Lancha St. have accessible units?
No, 2787 Lancha St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2787 Lancha St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2787 Lancha St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2787 Lancha St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2787 Lancha St. has units with air conditioning.
