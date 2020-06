2758 Ariane Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

128 Available 09/15/19 END UNIT TOWNHOME 2 STORY 2 CAR GARAGE. HARWDOOD FLOORS AND CARPET ON BEDROOMS WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. RECESSED LIGHTS, QUARTZ ALL THE COUNTERTOPS, COMMUNITY IS VERY QUIET AND HAS POOL, SPA AND TENNIS COURTS, CLOSE TO COSTCO. NICE PATIO , BBQ AND PATIO TABLE WILL STAY. DOWNSTAIRS BATHROOM, EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR.2 PATIOS AND SMALL BALCONY.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2758-ariane-dr-san-diego-ca-92117-usa-unit-128/2b6bcb3c-2600-4cc5-851e-1bf8f0a01dcf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106390)