San Diego, CA
2747 Dalisay St
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

2747 Dalisay St

2747 Dalisay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2747 Dalisay Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2747 Dalisay St Available 07/01/19 Nice Single Story 4BR in South Bay - Nice single story home on a quiet street in South San Diego! Over 1600 sq ft of living space with--- 4 bedrooms, 2full baths, large expanded family room, large kitchen dining combo, 2 car garage, gated driveway, and a private fenced yard. Some work in progress and will be ready the first week of July a must see!

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, No Pets, owner provides refrigerator and pays trash. Washer and dryer not included but hookups available in the garage. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs
https://youtu.be/q8YBcG9EYB8

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE4935577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Dalisay St have any available units?
2747 Dalisay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2747 Dalisay St currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Dalisay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Dalisay St pet-friendly?
No, 2747 Dalisay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2747 Dalisay St offer parking?
Yes, 2747 Dalisay St offers parking.
Does 2747 Dalisay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2747 Dalisay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Dalisay St have a pool?
No, 2747 Dalisay St does not have a pool.
Does 2747 Dalisay St have accessible units?
No, 2747 Dalisay St does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Dalisay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2747 Dalisay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2747 Dalisay St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2747 Dalisay St does not have units with air conditioning.
