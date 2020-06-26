Amenities

in unit laundry garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2747 Dalisay St Available 07/01/19 Nice Single Story 4BR in South Bay - Nice single story home on a quiet street in South San Diego! Over 1600 sq ft of living space with--- 4 bedrooms, 2full baths, large expanded family room, large kitchen dining combo, 2 car garage, gated driveway, and a private fenced yard. Some work in progress and will be ready the first week of July a must see!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, No Pets, owner provides refrigerator and pays trash. Washer and dryer not included but hookups available in the garage. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program



