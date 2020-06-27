2717 Walker Drive

Amenities
Stunning 4B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Canyon Views, A/C & Yard! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7!
Stunning 4B/2BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring 1770 SF of living space. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:
-Lovely front and backyards with low maintenance artificial turf plus sweeping panoramic views of Mission Valley!
-Open concept living room & kitchen w/ vaulted ceilings & attractive hardwood flooring throughout it! Backyard access and decorative fireplace in living room & nice sized dining area
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen features dark countertops, custom white cabinetry, a large island great for cooking & all stainless steel appliances!
-Ceiling fans in every bedroom plus central A/C & heat throughout the home!
-Master suite w/ walk-in closet & private attached bathroom w/ huge stall shower & soaking tub w/ contemporary fixtures!
-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ nice carpeting & upgraded bathroom in hall
-Separate laundry room w/ washer/dryer connects to 2 car attached garage!
-Fantastic location in Serra Mesa central to all San Diego has to offer--just a quick drive to Mission Valley for shopping, North Park for dining, and Downtown for entertainment!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3775
- WASHER/DRYER: Washer/dryer provided as-is
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cw6ARRx9qw0
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa
- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile & carpet
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2009
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: washer, dryer, and security system. Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5070301)