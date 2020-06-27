All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2717 Walker Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2717 Walker Drive

2717 Walker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Walker Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Canyon Views, A/C & Yard! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7!

Stunning 4B/2BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring 1770 SF of living space. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:
-Lovely front and backyards with low maintenance artificial turf plus sweeping panoramic views of Mission Valley!
-Open concept living room & kitchen w/ vaulted ceilings & attractive hardwood flooring throughout it! Backyard access and decorative fireplace in living room & nice sized dining area
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen features dark countertops, custom white cabinetry, a large island great for cooking & all stainless steel appliances!
-Ceiling fans in every bedroom plus central A/C & heat throughout the home!
-Master suite w/ walk-in closet & private attached bathroom w/ huge stall shower & soaking tub w/ contemporary fixtures!
-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ nice carpeting & upgraded bathroom in hall
-Separate laundry room w/ washer/dryer connects to 2 car attached garage!
-Fantastic location in Serra Mesa central to all San Diego has to offer--just a quick drive to Mission Valley for shopping, North Park for dining, and Downtown for entertainment!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3775
- WASHER/DRYER: Washer/dryer provided as-is
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cw6ARRx9qw0
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa
- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile & carpet
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2009

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: washer, dryer, and security system. Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Walker Drive have any available units?
2717 Walker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Walker Drive have?
Some of 2717 Walker Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Walker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Walker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Walker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Walker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Walker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Walker Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Walker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Walker Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Walker Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Walker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Walker Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Walker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Walker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Walker Drive has units with dishwashers.
