2717 Walker Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Stunning 4B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Canyon Views, A/C & Yard! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7!



Stunning 4B/2BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring 1770 SF of living space. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:

-Lovely front and backyards with low maintenance artificial turf plus sweeping panoramic views of Mission Valley!

-Open concept living room & kitchen w/ vaulted ceilings & attractive hardwood flooring throughout it! Backyard access and decorative fireplace in living room & nice sized dining area

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen features dark countertops, custom white cabinetry, a large island great for cooking & all stainless steel appliances!

-Ceiling fans in every bedroom plus central A/C & heat throughout the home!

-Master suite w/ walk-in closet & private attached bathroom w/ huge stall shower & soaking tub w/ contemporary fixtures!

-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ nice carpeting & upgraded bathroom in hall

-Separate laundry room w/ washer/dryer connects to 2 car attached garage!

-Fantastic location in Serra Mesa central to all San Diego has to offer--just a quick drive to Mission Valley for shopping, North Park for dining, and Downtown for entertainment!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3775

- WASHER/DRYER: Washer/dryer provided as-is

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cw6ARRx9qw0

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa

- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile & carpet

- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2009



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: washer, dryer, and security system. Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5070301)