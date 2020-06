Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

One level living with large covered patio and spacious yard area for gardener enthusiasts. Open floorplan features a spacious kitchen and 3 bedrooms (3rd bedroom has glass doors and no closet but as large as a full bedroom). Lots of storage, full size laundry room, direct access 2car garage. Tile floors throughout most of the home, granite kitchen counters, master bath with separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet. Carpet is only in secondary bedroom.