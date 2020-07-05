2670 Escala Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 3 story townhome in the Escala community - Beautiful (3) story town home in the Escala community. The unit is 2bdr/2bth plus den/office and features in open floor plan with stone counters and beautiful floors.



The wonderful multi-million dollar Escala Club features an exercise room with state-of-the-art equipment and free-weights, two pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball court, changing rooms, private club room, and on-site management office and dog runs.



Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $2,650

Parking: 2 car private garage

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $2,000

Resident Pays: Gas/Electric, Cable & Internet, Water/Sewer, Trash Pickup

Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape



KEY FEATURES:



Hardwood Floors

Great location in Mission Valley

Tons of amenities

Quiet, Peaceful Community

Air Conditioning

2 Car Parking Garage



SURROUNDING AREA



Tucked away on the hills above Mission Valley, Escala provides a piece of Tuscan countryside in the bustling city of San Diego. Escala offers luxury recreation amenities, an unbeatable location close to shopping, transportation, beaches and downtown San Diego. It is just a stone's throw from Costco, Ralphs, Starbucks, Eddy M's Cafe, IHOP, and Islands.Nearby schools include DeVry University San Diego Campus, Elevate Elementary and San Diego Adult.



**Renters Insurance will be required**



**Renters Insurance will be required**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



**As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Cats Allowed



