Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

2670 Escala Circle

2670 Escala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2670 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 story townhome in the Escala community - Beautiful (3) story town home in the Escala community. The unit is 2bdr/2bth plus den/office and features in open floor plan with stone counters and beautiful floors.

The wonderful multi-million dollar Escala Club features an exercise room with state-of-the-art equipment and free-weights, two pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball court, changing rooms, private club room, and on-site management office and dog runs.

Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241 or visit https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/ to apply!

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $2,650
Parking: 2 car private garage
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2,000
Resident Pays: Gas/Electric, Cable & Internet, Water/Sewer, Trash Pickup
Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape

KEY FEATURES:

Hardwood Floors
Great location in Mission Valley
Tons of amenities
Quiet, Peaceful Community
Air Conditioning
2 Car Parking Garage

SURROUNDING AREA

Tucked away on the hills above Mission Valley, Escala provides a piece of Tuscan countryside in the bustling city of San Diego. Escala offers luxury recreation amenities, an unbeatable location close to shopping, transportation, beaches and downtown San Diego. It is just a stone's throw from Costco, Ralphs, Starbucks, Eddy M's Cafe, IHOP, and Islands.Nearby schools include DeVry University San Diego Campus, Elevate Elementary and San Diego Adult.

Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241 or to apply go to https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

**As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5362757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 Escala Circle have any available units?
2670 Escala Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 Escala Circle have?
Some of 2670 Escala Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 Escala Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2670 Escala Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 Escala Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 Escala Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2670 Escala Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2670 Escala Circle offers parking.
Does 2670 Escala Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 Escala Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 Escala Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2670 Escala Circle has a pool.
Does 2670 Escala Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 2670 Escala Circle has accessible units.
Does 2670 Escala Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 Escala Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

