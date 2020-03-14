Amenities

2663 Nansen Avenue Available 07/22/19 University City, 2663 Nansen Ave, Canyon / Park Views, Remodeled, AC, 2 Car Garage. - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled single family home with amazing canyon and park views. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has Tavern Oak laminate wood floors, fireplace with a granite mantle and hearth and nice canyon/park views. Dining room has Tavern Oak laminate wood floors. Spacious kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters, breakfast bar, skylight and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom #1 has Tavern Oak laminate wood floors and nice canyon/park views. Bedroom #2 has a slider to the rear yard and nice canyon/park views. Hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has tile bathroom floors, skylight in the bathroom, granite vanity and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Cats Allowed



