Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2662 Prato Lane
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

2662 Prato Lane

2662 Prato Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2662 Prato Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Gated Community of Courtyards at Escala- Mission Valley - 2 Story townhome in gated community of Courtyards at Escala. First floor features kitchen with granite counters, dining area with sliding door out to rear yard, living room with fireplace and built in entertainment center, 1/2 bath and access to 2 separate attached 1 car garages. Upstairs features master bedroom with attached bath, hall bath with tub shower combo and 2 additional bedrooms. Laundry in garage with washer dryer and fridge included. Fully fenced back yard with Trex-Deck and patio. Complex features pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court, exercise room, BBQ area and playground. Close to shops and eateries. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner prefers no pets. Approved pet would require an additional deposit.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE3261824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Prato Lane have any available units?
2662 Prato Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2662 Prato Lane have?
Some of 2662 Prato Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Prato Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Prato Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Prato Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 Prato Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2662 Prato Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Prato Lane offers parking.
Does 2662 Prato Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2662 Prato Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Prato Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2662 Prato Lane has a pool.
Does 2662 Prato Lane have accessible units?
No, 2662 Prato Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Prato Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 Prato Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
