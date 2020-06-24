2662 Prato Lane

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Gated Community of Courtyards at Escala- Mission Valley - 2 Story townhome in gated community of Courtyards at Escala. First floor features kitchen with granite counters, dining area with sliding door out to rear yard, living room with fireplace and built in entertainment center, 1/2 bath and access to 2 separate attached 1 car garages. Upstairs features master bedroom with attached bath, hall bath with tub shower combo and 2 additional bedrooms. Laundry in garage with washer dryer and fridge included. Fully fenced back yard with Trex-Deck and patio. Complex features pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court, exercise room, BBQ area and playground. Close to shops and eateries. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner prefers no pets. Approved pet would require an additional deposit.
