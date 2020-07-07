All apartments in San Diego
2627 Preece Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2627 Preece Street

2627 Preece St · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Preece St, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located in Linda Vista. Huge backyard!
NO PETS.

6 month lease.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://www.timcassidy.com/tenant_application.html

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Preece Street have any available units?
2627 Preece Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2627 Preece Street currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Preece Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Preece Street pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Preece Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2627 Preece Street offer parking?
No, 2627 Preece Street does not offer parking.
Does 2627 Preece Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Preece Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Preece Street have a pool?
No, 2627 Preece Street does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Preece Street have accessible units?
No, 2627 Preece Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Preece Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Preece Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 Preece Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 Preece Street does not have units with air conditioning.

