All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2625 Villas Way - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2625 Villas Way - 1
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

2625 Villas Way - 1

2625 Villas Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2625 Villas Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Gated community at Villas Escala. Single-family 3 story home, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Italian Porcelain Tile and wood floors throughout. Plenty of windows with a lot of natural light.

Granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new washer dryer. Gas Fireplace, Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Private rear yard. Air Conditioning.

The community boast of many amenities, Resort-like style Recreation areas, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Biking/Hiking Trails, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Exercise Room, Playground, Pool, jacuzzis, saunas.

Walking distance to Fenton Market Place- Costco, Lowe's, Ikea, Starbucks, along with plenty more food and shops.

Tenant pays all utilities

This is an HOA community.

Must obtain Renters Insurance prior to moving in.

Qualifications:
Credit score 700+
Verfiable income 2.5 times rent approx.
No bankruptcies in the last 4 years.
No poor rent history, or evictions, which include discharged evictions.
Self-employed income must have a business license, bank statements, and possible tax returns.
Must obtain Renters Insurance prior to moving in-no exception.

For quick service call 619-630-5134 (no text)

Miris Properties
619-630-5134
Bre Lic# 01939993

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Villas Way - 1 have any available units?
2625 Villas Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Villas Way - 1 have?
Some of 2625 Villas Way - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Villas Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Villas Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Villas Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Villas Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2625 Villas Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Villas Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 2625 Villas Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 Villas Way - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Villas Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2625 Villas Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 2625 Villas Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2625 Villas Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Villas Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Villas Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University