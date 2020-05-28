2625 Villas Way - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court

Gated community at Villas Escala. Single-family 3 story home, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Italian Porcelain Tile and wood floors throughout. Plenty of windows with a lot of natural light.



Granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new washer dryer. Gas Fireplace, Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Private rear yard. Air Conditioning.



The community boast of many amenities, Resort-like style Recreation areas, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Biking/Hiking Trails, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Exercise Room, Playground, Pool, jacuzzis, saunas.



Walking distance to Fenton Market Place- Costco, Lowe's, Ikea, Starbucks, along with plenty more food and shops.



Tenant pays all utilities



This is an HOA community.



Must obtain Renters Insurance prior to moving in.



Qualifications:

Credit score 700+

Verfiable income 2.5 times rent approx.

No bankruptcies in the last 4 years.

No poor rent history, or evictions, which include discharged evictions.

Self-employed income must have a business license, bank statements, and possible tax returns.

Must obtain Renters Insurance prior to moving in-no exception.



For quick service call 619-630-5134 (no text)



Miris Properties

619-630-5134

Bre Lic# 01939993