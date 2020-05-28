2625 Villas Way - 1

Amenities
Gated community at Villas Escala. Single-family 3 story home, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Italian Porcelain Tile and wood floors throughout. Plenty of windows with a lot of natural light.
Granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new washer dryer. Gas Fireplace, Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Private rear yard. Air Conditioning.
The community boast of many amenities, Resort-like style Recreation areas, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Biking/Hiking Trails, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Exercise Room, Playground, Pool, jacuzzis, saunas.
Walking distance to Fenton Market Place- Costco, Lowe's, Ikea, Starbucks, along with plenty more food and shops.
Tenant pays all utilities
This is an HOA community.
Must obtain Renters Insurance prior to moving in.
Qualifications:
Credit score 700+
Verfiable income 2.5 times rent approx.
No bankruptcies in the last 4 years.
No poor rent history, or evictions, which include discharged evictions.
Self-employed income must have a business license, bank statements, and possible tax returns.
Must obtain Renters Insurance prior to moving in-no exception.
For quick service call 619-630-5134 (no text)
Miris Properties
619-630-5134
Bre Lic# 01939993