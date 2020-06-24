All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

2608 Broadway #3

2608 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY! CLOSE TO ALL! SMALL PETS OK! - Enjoy this beautiful condo in an incredible location! You are minutes to freeways, Downtown, Little Italy, Hillcrest, Balboa Park, Museums and the Zoo. An open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, underground parking, and laundry is a combination envied in San Diego! Make this place yours while you can!

Property Amenities:
- Natural light
- Open Floor plan
- Recessed Lighting
- Central heat
- Laminate wood floors
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, - Oven, Stainless steel appliances,
- Washer/Dryer
- Walk to Restaurants
- Ground floor unit
- Walking distance to shops.
- Living room
- Master bedroom on ground floor
- Corner Unit
- Dining room
- Granite Counter tops
- Porch
- Laminate wood floors
- Patio

Community Features:
- Gated Community
- Underground Parking
- Located in the City Lites HOA

OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:

Year Built:1985
Parking: 2 Assigned Spaces in Underground Parking

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
(Not to exceed 2 pets and not over 25 lbs.)
- Tenant to pay SDGE, Cable, Internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA, Gardener, Water, Trash and Sewer
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2132873)

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

