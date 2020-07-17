2604 Landis St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful 3B/1BA House w/ Jacuzzi, W/D & Storage Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B/1BA house available for lease in the heart of North Park featuring over 1300 SF of living space over one level. Perfect location midway between University Avenue shops, restaurants & bars and iconic Balboa Park! This well-maintained property boasts original charm but modern amenities. Jacuzzi in backyard perfect for relaxing after long day (quarterly maintenance provided by landlord to keep clean and running well!). Gorgeous landscaping throughout yard w/ large bougainvillea. Front yard maintained by landlord once monthly and bougainvillea in backyard once quarterly. Tons of space in backyard great for entertaining. Large storage only garage plus driveway! Original hardwood flooring throughout interior. Spacious living room w/ decorative fireplace & dining area leading to kitchen. Stacked washer/dryer provided in kitchen! Ample cabinet & counter space in kitchen. Bright bedrooms w/ large windows allow nice air flow.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3325

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No, heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet under 40lbs considered for additional $40/month pet rent



- PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2PJKDVZq0U

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: North Park

- PARKING: Driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes, quarterly for bougainvillea and monthly for front yard

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1924



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 6 months with month-to-month option after that

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Garage is for storage only, not to be used for parking vehicles. Fireplace decorative only, not to be used. As-is items: security system, flooring in living room, and BBQ.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4179503)