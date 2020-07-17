All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2604 Landis St

2604 Landis Street · (619) 431-4827
Location

2604 Landis Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2604 Landis St · Avail. now

$3,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3B/1BA House w/ Jacuzzi, W/D & Storage Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B/1BA house available for lease in the heart of North Park featuring over 1300 SF of living space over one level. Perfect location midway between University Avenue shops, restaurants & bars and iconic Balboa Park! This well-maintained property boasts original charm but modern amenities. Jacuzzi in backyard perfect for relaxing after long day (quarterly maintenance provided by landlord to keep clean and running well!). Gorgeous landscaping throughout yard w/ large bougainvillea. Front yard maintained by landlord once monthly and bougainvillea in backyard once quarterly. Tons of space in backyard great for entertaining. Large storage only garage plus driveway! Original hardwood flooring throughout interior. Spacious living room w/ decorative fireplace & dining area leading to kitchen. Stacked washer/dryer provided in kitchen! Ample cabinet & counter space in kitchen. Bright bedrooms w/ large windows allow nice air flow.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3325
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet under 40lbs considered for additional $40/month pet rent

- PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2PJKDVZq0U
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park
- PARKING: Driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes, quarterly for bougainvillea and monthly for front yard
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1924

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 6 months with month-to-month option after that
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Garage is for storage only, not to be used for parking vehicles. Fireplace decorative only, not to be used. As-is items: security system, flooring in living room, and BBQ.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4179503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Landis St have any available units?
2604 Landis St has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Landis St have?
Some of 2604 Landis St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Landis St currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Landis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Landis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Landis St is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Landis St offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Landis St offers parking.
Does 2604 Landis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Landis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Landis St have a pool?
No, 2604 Landis St does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Landis St have accessible units?
No, 2604 Landis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Landis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Landis St does not have units with dishwashers.
