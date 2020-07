Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stunning 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom condo, in the heart of La Jolla community, within a few blocks from the La Jolla Shores Beach. Spacious floor plan with over $100,000 recent upgrades. This bright home with plenty of storage, modern new cabinetry, granite counter tops and custom tile floorings. $3500 a month rent, 12 month lease. First and last month rent plus $1000 security deposit upon move in. Must pass credit check and background check.