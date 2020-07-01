2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY CONDO ONLY BLOCKS FROM THE OCEAN...BOTH BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS...BOTH BATHROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS...HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS...TRACT LIGHTING IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING AREA... POOL IS JUST OUT THE BACK DOOR...THERE IS ALSO A BBQ AREA... ONE PARKING SPACE WITH GARAGE DOOR...ALREADY FOR A YOU...