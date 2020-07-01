All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3

2582 Del Mar Heights Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2582 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY CONDO ONLY BLOCKS FROM THE OCEAN...BOTH BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS...BOTH BATHROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS...HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS...TRACT LIGHTING IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING AREA... POOL IS JUST OUT THE BACK DOOR...THERE IS ALSO A BBQ AREA... ONE PARKING SPACE WITH GARAGE DOOR...ALREADY FOR A YOU...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 have any available units?
2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 have?
Some of 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2582 Del Mar Heights Rd Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University