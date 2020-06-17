2571 Judson St

Amenities
Unfurnished 900 square foot single family home in the Linda Vista neighborhood in San Diego, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 off-street parking spaces. It is near top-rated schools like Chesterton, Fletcher, and Kearny Business School. Inside, the home features forced air heating for climate control, beautiful rustic hardwood floor panels, and in-unit washer and dryer for your laundry needs. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish cabinetry for storage, smooth granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are cozy and well-lit with plenty of closet storage space. Pets are not allowed on the property.
Nearby parks:
Linda Vista Community Park, Celestine Park and Murray Ridge Park
Nearby Schools:
Chesterton Elementary School - 0.3 miles, 9/10
Fletcher Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 8/10
Kearny International Business School - 0.61 miles, 8/10
Kearny SCT School - 0.61 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.2 miles
41 Fashion Valley UCSD - 0.2 miles
25 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa TC - 0.2 miles
44 Old Town - Clairemont Square - 0.3 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4717919)