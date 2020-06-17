All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

2571 Judson St

2571 Judson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2571 Judson Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished 900 square foot single family home in the Linda Vista neighborhood in San Diego, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 off-street parking spaces. It is near top-rated schools like Chesterton, Fletcher, and Kearny Business School. Inside, the home features forced air heating for climate control, beautiful rustic hardwood floor panels, and in-unit washer and dryer for your laundry needs. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish cabinetry for storage, smooth granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are cozy and well-lit with plenty of closet storage space. Pets are not allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Linda Vista Community Park, Celestine Park and Murray Ridge Park

Nearby Schools:
Chesterton Elementary School - 0.3 miles, 9/10
Fletcher Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 8/10
Kearny International Business School - 0.61 miles, 8/10
Kearny SCT School - 0.61 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.2 miles
41 Fashion Valley UCSD - 0.2 miles
25 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa TC - 0.2 miles
44 Old Town - Clairemont Square - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 Judson St have any available units?
2571 Judson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2571 Judson St have?
Some of 2571 Judson St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 Judson St currently offering any rent specials?
2571 Judson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 Judson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2571 Judson St is pet friendly.
Does 2571 Judson St offer parking?
Yes, 2571 Judson St offers parking.
Does 2571 Judson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2571 Judson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 Judson St have a pool?
No, 2571 Judson St does not have a pool.
Does 2571 Judson St have accessible units?
No, 2571 Judson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 Judson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2571 Judson St does not have units with dishwashers.
