San Diego, CA
2556 Nye Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

2556 Nye Street

2556 Nye Street · No Longer Available
Location

2556 Nye Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2556 Nye Street Available 03/01/20 Charming 2B/1BA w/ Large Yard & Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 17!

Charming 2B/1BA house available for lease in Linda Vista. This home features approximately 800 SF of living space and boasts:
- Spacious backyard w/ great views, and storage shed
- Large private lot with mature landscaping for added privacy
- Long driveway with room to park multiple vehicles
- Living room features beautiful hardwood floors
- Kitchen features upgraded counter tops, gas range
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Two hall closets for added storage
- Front entry opens to living room
- Bedrooms each feature: newer carpet, ceiling fans, closet space, and bring in great natural light
- Bright clean bathroom features: pedestal sink, & shower/tub combo. Bathroom also features extra storage cabinets

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1975
- AIR CONDITIONING: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLpQPr8Pg0I
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Linda Vista
- PARKING: Driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2004

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5321710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Nye Street have any available units?
2556 Nye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 Nye Street have?
Some of 2556 Nye Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Nye Street currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Nye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Nye Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2556 Nye Street is pet friendly.
Does 2556 Nye Street offer parking?
Yes, 2556 Nye Street offers parking.
Does 2556 Nye Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 Nye Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Nye Street have a pool?
No, 2556 Nye Street does not have a pool.
Does 2556 Nye Street have accessible units?
No, 2556 Nye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Nye Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2556 Nye Street does not have units with dishwashers.
