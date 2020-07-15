All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2556 CHICAGO STREET #37
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

2556 CHICAGO STREET #37

2556 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2556 Chicago Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
$1550.00 1 BEDROOM CONDO MISSION BAY PARK WITH WATER VIEW AND DECK - $1500.00 RENT / $1550.00 DEPOSIT...1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO WITH CARPORT

********CALL OLIVER @ 619-715-5459 FOR ALL INQUIRIES********

THIS IS A MUST SEE CONDO WITH A BEAUTIFUL VEIW OF MISSION BAY RECREATION AREA

Top floor in gated Bellamar complex with shared garage and additional parking in front of garage (off street) and a spacious deck in front of unit specifically for your use, with a water view to the Bay. Unit has granite countertops in kitchen, updated bath, stainless and black appliances, large mirrored storage closet in hallway; Appliances include: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and washer/dryer. Walk to Bay and close to restaurants and shopping. Quick easy I-5 freeway access, walking distance to the Mission Bay shores,

CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!

625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY
Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Joshua today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

CARPORT #19

(RLNE5485978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 have any available units?
2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 have?
Some of 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 currently offering any rent specials?
2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 is pet friendly.
Does 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 offer parking?
Yes, 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 offers parking.
Does 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 have a pool?
No, 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 does not have a pool.
Does 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 have accessible units?
No, 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 CHICAGO STREET #37 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University