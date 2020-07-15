2556 CHICAGO STREET #37

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

$1550.00 1 BEDROOM CONDO MISSION BAY PARK WITH WATER VIEW AND DECK - $1500.00 RENT / $1550.00 DEPOSIT...1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO WITH CARPORT



********CALL OLIVER @ 619-715-5459 FOR ALL INQUIRIES********



THIS IS A MUST SEE CONDO WITH A BEAUTIFUL VEIW OF MISSION BAY RECREATION AREA



Top floor in gated Bellamar complex with shared garage and additional parking in front of garage (off street) and a spacious deck in front of unit specifically for your use, with a water view to the Bay. Unit has granite countertops in kitchen, updated bath, stainless and black appliances, large mirrored storage closet in hallway; Appliances include: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and washer/dryer. Walk to Bay and close to restaurants and shopping. Quick easy I-5 freeway access, walking distance to the Mission Bay shores,



CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!



625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required



Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Joshua today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.



-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-



CARPORT #19



(RLNE5485978)