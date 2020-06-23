2554 Inman Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

Master suite for female tenant, Linda Vista - Property Id: 132688



Newly remodeled home with rare opening for mature female tenant! This is for Master suite in home only, this is not an apartment! 12x13 ft Master suite with private bath, in beautifully updated, owner occupied home. New carpet, new bathroom, bright and sunny! Exterior updates to follow! Clean, safe, central neighborhood, easy access, minutes to Hillcrest, Beaches, downtown! Pet friendly home, but currently at our limit, so no pets allowed at this time.

No Pets Allowed



