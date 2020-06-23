All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2554 Inman Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2554 Inman Ct
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

2554 Inman Ct

2554 Inman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2554 Inman Court, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Master suite for female tenant, Linda Vista - Property Id: 132688

Newly remodeled home with rare opening for mature female tenant! This is for Master suite in home only, this is not an apartment! 12x13 ft Master suite with private bath, in beautifully updated, owner occupied home. New carpet, new bathroom, bright and sunny! Exterior updates to follow! Clean, safe, central neighborhood, easy access, minutes to Hillcrest, Beaches, downtown! Pet friendly home, but currently at our limit, so no pets allowed at this time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132688p
Property Id 132688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 Inman Ct have any available units?
2554 Inman Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 Inman Ct have?
Some of 2554 Inman Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 Inman Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2554 Inman Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 Inman Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2554 Inman Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2554 Inman Ct offer parking?
No, 2554 Inman Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2554 Inman Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2554 Inman Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 Inman Ct have a pool?
No, 2554 Inman Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2554 Inman Ct have accessible units?
No, 2554 Inman Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 Inman Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2554 Inman Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University