All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2552 Violet Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2552 Violet Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 PM

2552 Violet Street

2552 Violet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2552 Violet Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoyable neighborhood of Azalea Hollywood Park. This comfortable duplex comes with 2Bdm 1Ba and 1 car attached garage. Kitchen comes with upgraded countertops and brand new full appliances. Enjoy grilling in the nice summer breeze on your spacious patio that has been repainted since the pictures posted. This property is minutes away from the community park and water conservation garden, and a few minutes drive off the I-805 and I-15. Very convenient and centrally located. Water/Trash/Sewer/ADT Alarm/LG Washer & Dryer (in garage) included. Small pets okay with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 4/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Violet Street have any available units?
2552 Violet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 Violet Street have?
Some of 2552 Violet Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Violet Street currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Violet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Violet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Violet Street is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Violet Street offer parking?
Yes, 2552 Violet Street offers parking.
Does 2552 Violet Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 Violet Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Violet Street have a pool?
No, 2552 Violet Street does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Violet Street have accessible units?
No, 2552 Violet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Violet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 Violet Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University