2552 Violet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Enjoyable neighborhood of Azalea Hollywood Park. This comfortable duplex comes with 2Bdm 1Ba and 1 car attached garage. Kitchen comes with upgraded countertops and brand new full appliances. Enjoy grilling in the nice summer breeze on your spacious patio that has been repainted since the pictures posted. This property is minutes away from the community park and water conservation garden, and a few minutes drive off the I-805 and I-15. Very convenient and centrally located. Water/Trash/Sewer/ADT Alarm/LG Washer & Dryer (in garage) included. Small pets okay with approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 4/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.