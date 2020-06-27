2550 Violet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful neighborhood of Azalea Park. This comfortable duplex comes with 2Bdm 1Ba and 1 car attached garage. Freshly remodeled, with laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen comes with upgraded countertops and new full appliances and dishwasher. Enjoy the nice summer breeze on your spacious patio and flower beds. This property is a short walk away from a community park, and few minutes off the 805 and 94 freeways. 2 large extra off-street parking spaces are included with private back entrance to property. Water/Trash/Sewer/Landscaping are included. Pets ok with approval. New LG Washer and Dryer included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 12/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



