Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:25 AM

2550 Violet Street

2550 Violet Street · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Violet Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful neighborhood of Azalea Park. This comfortable duplex comes with 2Bdm 1Ba and 1 car attached garage. Freshly remodeled, with laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen comes with upgraded countertops and new full appliances and dishwasher. Enjoy the nice summer breeze on your spacious patio and flower beds. This property is a short walk away from a community park, and few minutes off the 805 and 94 freeways. 2 large extra off-street parking spaces are included with private back entrance to property. Water/Trash/Sewer/Landscaping are included. Pets ok with approval. New LG Washer and Dryer included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 12/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2550 Violet Street have any available units?
2550 Violet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 Violet Street have?
Some of 2550 Violet Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Violet Street currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Violet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Violet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Violet Street is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Violet Street offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Violet Street offers parking.
Does 2550 Violet Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 Violet Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Violet Street have a pool?
No, 2550 Violet Street does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Violet Street have accessible units?
No, 2550 Violet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Violet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 Violet Street has units with dishwashers.

