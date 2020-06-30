All apartments in San Diego
2546 Deerpark Dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:17 AM

2546 Deerpark Dr

2546 Deerpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Deerpark Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Bay Park Private guest house located in a garden of fruit trees and roses. From your private gated entrance stroll along the path beside the pool and descend into your own little paradise.
1 cozy quiet bedroom, 1 bath with amazing custom bath/shower with body spray, efficiency kitchen, dining area, spacious living room, your own laundry facilities, and dedicated parking space.
Ideal for working professionals, students. Includes the use of the pool as well as all utilities, and internet. Centrally located, easy in and out of the neighborhood to all freeways. 10 minutes from 3 great beaches: Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, and La Jolla. A short walk to Sprouts and fun restaurants. Beautiful neighborhood park and canyon hikes. Our guest house offers a quiet sanctuary, a place to find peace in this busy world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Deerpark Dr have any available units?
2546 Deerpark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 Deerpark Dr have?
Some of 2546 Deerpark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 Deerpark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Deerpark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Deerpark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2546 Deerpark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2546 Deerpark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2546 Deerpark Dr offers parking.
Does 2546 Deerpark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2546 Deerpark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Deerpark Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2546 Deerpark Dr has a pool.
Does 2546 Deerpark Dr have accessible units?
No, 2546 Deerpark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Deerpark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Deerpark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

