2546 Deerpark Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Bay Park Private guest house located in a garden of fruit trees and roses. From your private gated entrance stroll along the path beside the pool and descend into your own little paradise.

1 cozy quiet bedroom, 1 bath with amazing custom bath/shower with body spray, efficiency kitchen, dining area, spacious living room, your own laundry facilities, and dedicated parking space.

Ideal for working professionals, students. Includes the use of the pool as well as all utilities, and internet. Centrally located, easy in and out of the neighborhood to all freeways. 10 minutes from 3 great beaches: Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, and La Jolla. A short walk to Sprouts and fun restaurants. Beautiful neighborhood park and canyon hikes. Our guest house offers a quiet sanctuary, a place to find peace in this busy world.