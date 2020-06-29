All apartments in San Diego
2541 Haller Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

2541 Haller Street

2541 Haller Street · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Haller Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Spanish Style Detached Home in North Park - Ready for move in! This upgraded Spanish style detached home on a quiet street in North Park is a really rare opportunity to live in the heart of San Diego. Spacious home with lots of outdoor courtyard space for entertaining is a 2 bedroom plus optional room/ guest suite in garage with private full bath. The kitchen has an over-sized peninsula which spans across the living room, great room style. Lots of natural light with some sky lights throughout the home. Full size washer and dryer with ample storage available in this home. Come take a look! Available now! *Some freeway noise as the home is situated on the canyon.

(RLNE5165399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Haller Street have any available units?
2541 Haller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Haller Street have?
Some of 2541 Haller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Haller Street currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Haller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Haller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Haller Street is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Haller Street offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Haller Street offers parking.
Does 2541 Haller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 Haller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Haller Street have a pool?
No, 2541 Haller Street does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Haller Street have accessible units?
No, 2541 Haller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Haller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 Haller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
