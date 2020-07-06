All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2529 L. St.
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

2529 L. St.

2529 L Street · No Longer Available
Location

2529 L Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Logan Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Diego Newly Remodeled 3 Bed , 1 Ba. w/balcony- Gated-Ready Now - San Diego- Great Central Neighborhood

- Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator and Dishwasher Included
- Newly Renovated
- Beautiful Laminate Plank Flooring
- Quartz Counter-tops
- Spacious Full Bath
- In Unit Laundry Room w/hookups
- Walk-able area with plenty of cuisine options
- One Year Lease
- Upstairs Unit

Crisp and Clean Remodeled unit in Great Central Area of San Diego. Updated Kitchen design with Quartz Countertops, Fresh White cabinets and all Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher, Range, Microwave and Refrigerator.
New energy efficient windows, New Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring and Fresh new paint throughout. Large walk-in bathroom

Close to all. Easy freeway access, Restaurants, Nightlife, Public Transportation, Schools and More.

Water Contribution fee $50 mo.Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5306111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 L. St. have any available units?
2529 L. St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 L. St. have?
Some of 2529 L. St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 L. St. currently offering any rent specials?
2529 L. St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 L. St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 L. St. is pet friendly.
Does 2529 L. St. offer parking?
No, 2529 L. St. does not offer parking.
Does 2529 L. St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 L. St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 L. St. have a pool?
No, 2529 L. St. does not have a pool.
Does 2529 L. St. have accessible units?
No, 2529 L. St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 L. St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 L. St. has units with dishwashers.

