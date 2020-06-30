2520 Clairemont Drive - 211, Unit #211

Amenities

Available for rent and newly remodeled, is this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Clairemont. This condo has 1578 square feet of living space, with a majority of it enjoying a beautiful view to the south and southwest. You will love the natural light that this place enjoys from the living room and both bedrooms. Everything in this condo is brand new and ready to go! You will be the first person to live in this condo since it's renovation! Complex has a pool and jacuzzi area available for your use. Take advantage of living centrally in San Diego, with all major attractions within 15 minutes by car. This place won't last long, act fast and set up a time to view the place now! Sorry, no pets.