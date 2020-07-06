All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2514 Clairemont Dr 209
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2514 Clairemont Dr 209

2514 Clairemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom Bay Park Condo - Property Id: 175064

Great Bay Park Condo in Costa Viva. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Private balcony and assigned parking. Gated, secure, quiet complex has pools, spa, lush tropical greenery with fountains and water features scattered throughout the grounds. Minutes from the freeway, transit, beaches, shopping, etc. No smoking or pets please. Available now! CALL FOR PERSONAL SHOWING 619-275-3461.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175064p
Property Id 175064

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5299244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 have any available units?
2514 Clairemont Dr 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 have?
Some of 2514 Clairemont Dr 209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Clairemont Dr 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 offers parking.
Does 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 have a pool?
Yes, 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 has a pool.
Does 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 have accessible units?
No, 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 Clairemont Dr 209 has units with dishwashers.

