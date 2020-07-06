2514 Clairemont Dr 209

Amenities
2 Bedroom Bay Park Condo - Property Id: 175064
Great Bay Park Condo in Costa Viva. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Private balcony and assigned parking. Gated, secure, quiet complex has pools, spa, lush tropical greenery with fountains and water features scattered throughout the grounds. Minutes from the freeway, transit, beaches, shopping, etc. No smoking or pets please. Available now! CALL FOR PERSONAL SHOWING 619-275-3461.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175064p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5299244)