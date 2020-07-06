2514 Clairemont Dr 209

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub pet friendly

2 Bedroom Bay Park Condo - Property Id: 175064



Great Bay Park Condo in Costa Viva. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Private balcony and assigned parking. Gated, secure, quiet complex has pools, spa, lush tropical greenery with fountains and water features scattered throughout the grounds. Minutes from the freeway, transit, beaches, shopping, etc. No smoking or pets please. Available now! CALL FOR PERSONAL SHOWING 619-275-3461.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175064p

Property Id 175064



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5299244)